Image caption About 150 officers have been brought back under control of Nottinghamshire Police

Nottinghamshire Police have pulled out of a specialist unit that deals with terrorism, road accidents and shootings.

The East Midlands Operational Support Service (EMOpSS) pools resources from across Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire.

Following an internal review the Nottinghamshire force said EMOpSS was costly and "fundamentally flawed".

About 150 officers have been brought back under control of its own force.

EMOpSS, which began in 2015, provides a variety of services, including roads policing, armed policing and dog support, as well as dealing with protests and football matches.

The idea behind it was that forces could save money by pooling their resources.

However, an internal review found officers were sometimes left tired from covering larger distances.

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire's police and crime commissioner, said this could affect how quickly an armed vehicle could get to a possible terrorist attack in the county.

Image caption An internal review by Nottinghamshire Police said EMOpSS was "inefficient" and "unsustainable"

Nottinghamshire's chief constable Craig Guildford has now confirmed his force pulled out of the agreement on Tuesday, but said his staff will still work with the team informally on major incidents.

He said it would not affect the East Midlands Special Operations Unit which deals with murders and organised crime across the region.