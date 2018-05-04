Image copyright Gedling Borough Council Image caption Foster's van registration was picked up on CCTV when he dumped these items

A fly tipper claimed to work for a council and used Facebook to arrange the removal of waste from homes.

Lee Foster, of Highfield Drive, Carlton, was tracked down after he dumped household waste at three sites in Nottinghamshire.

Officers traced him through addresses found among the rubbish.

Foster was found guilty at Nottingham Magistrates' Court and was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £169 in compensation, £1,020 in costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

The waste was dumped in Gedling, East Bridgford and Radcliffe on Trent, at different times in 2017.

Addresses were found among these items dumped in East Bridgford

Items found included a metal bread frame, a breakfast bar stool, an estate agents board, a bath, bathroom flooring, a toilet seat, a child's chair, toys and household furniture.

Gedling Borough Council said Foster claimed on Facebook he worked for a council and would dispose of the waste correctly for a charge of £60. In another instance he charged £120.

Part of his van's registration was picked up on CCTV in Radcliffe-on-Trent where two sofas and a mattress were dumped in May 2017.