Image copyright Nottingham Trent University Image caption The tree is dying from a fungal infection

The original Bramley apple tree, planted more than 200 years ago, has been sold to Nottingham Trent University in a bid to extend its life.

The tree was sown by a girl called Mary Ann Brailsford in Southwell, Nottinghamshire, in 1809.

However, the "mother" of all modern Bramley apples is dying from an incurable fungal infection.

The university said the tree had "huge cultural significance" and wants to preserve it for as long as possible.

It became the new custodian of the tree after buying two cottages in Church Street, Southwell, from previous owner Coulson Howard, who had taken on the garden from his aunt Nancy Harrison.

Image caption The plaque commemorating the planting of the original Bramley apple tree

The rose garden containing the tree will be looked after by horticulture staff and students.

Grafts from the original tree will also be replanted at the Brackenhurst Campus, near to the town.

Professor Robert Mortimer, from the university, said the tree was well-known throughout the world.

Image caption Nancy Harrison tended to the Bramley apple tree in her cottage garden in Southwell, Nottinghamshire

He said: "We want to play our part in recognising the importance of the Bramley's Seedling, the nation's favourite cooking apple, and celebrate its huge cultural significance for Southwell, the UK and globally.

"Unfortunately it will inevitably perish due to disease, but we want to try to preserve this great tree for the people of Southwell for as long as possible."

The annual Bramley Festival, which celebrates the origins of the Bramley Apple in Southwell, is now in its 25th year and will be held on 20 October.

From one tree to thousands...

Image copyright Bramley Campaign Image caption Matthew Bramley (left) gave Henry Merryweather permission to grow the apples provided they had the name Bramley's Seedling