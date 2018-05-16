Image caption The area was cordoned off after the stabbing at about 08:00 BST on Monday

A teenager has been charged after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Nottingham.

The boy, who can't be named for legal reasons, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

The teenager, who is also 16, has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

The attack happened near Coppice Park, in Ransom Road, St Ann's, on Monday morning and the victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Both of the boys are pupils at Nottingham Academy, which said it took pupil safety "very seriously".

Image caption The stabbing happened in Ransom Road

Ch Insp Al Pearson said: "Reassurance patrols have been increased in the area and we are already working closely with the school to ensure pupils feel safe.

"Our local PCSO who is based within the Nottingham Academy was quickly on the scene and helped keep people safe."