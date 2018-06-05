Image caption The shooting was in the St Ann's area of Nottingham on Monday

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were shot in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police previously said only a man had been taken to hospital following the shooting in the St Ann's area.

Two other people, aged 20 and 15, have also been arrested.

Police are "keeping an open mind" about whether the shooting is connected to one in the Hyson Green area.

Ch Supt Rob Griffin said about the St Ann's shooting: "Although this incident will have been worrying for local residents we'd like to reassure them that incidents of this nature are rare in Nottinghamshire."

Image caption Two people were taken to hospital with "relatively minor" injuries after the shooting

Police were called to St Ann's Well Road at about 16:00 BST on Monday.

The 20-year-old man and 13-year-old boy were both taken to hospital with "relatively minor" injuries but have since been discharged.

The 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has also been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

The 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs.

The Hyson Green shooting happened at about 22:45 BST, when two men reportedly shot at a car in Collinson Street.

Police said no-one was injured.

