Part of a busy ring road near a hospital is expected to be closed for most of the day after a lorry carrying a digger crashed into a bridge.

Police have asked people to stay clear of the area around Middleton Boulevard, near the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Inspectors need to assess the bridge to see if there is any serious damage.

The hospital said the rush hour crash was likely to affect all traffic heading there.

It happened at about 08:00 BST and caused "severe congestion", according to bus company Nottingham City Transport.

It said there were "severe delays" for some of its services, with many buses not moving for about 25 minutes.

The crash has also been causing problems for people heading to and from Derby on the nearby A52, with queues of traffic stretching back in the area.

The southbound carriageway of Middleton Boulevard is closed and there is a diversion along Triumph Road and Derby Road.

