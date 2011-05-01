A tower block in Oxford was evacuated overnight after a fire broke out in a second floor flat.

About 30 firefighters tackled the fire at the 14-storey high Plowman's Tower on Westlands Drive in Headington which started shortly before midnight.

They found a woman asleep in the flat where the fire had started. She was brought out, treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital.

Police and the fire service are investigating how the fire started.

All the flats in the building were evacuated after the main fire alarm sounded and about 100 residents were kept out for two hours while the flames were put out and the building ventilated.

The rescued woman remains in hospital where she is being treated for smoke inhalation.

John Nixon, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service incident commander, said: "At this stage we are unsure how the fire started, however a full fire investigation is taking place in conjunction with our colleagues from the Thames Valley Police.

"I would also like to praise the residents of the tower block that evacuated the building in a calm and methodical manner."