Oxfordshire buildings listed 'at risk'

A conservation charity has released a catalogue of properties at risk

Three buildings in Oxfordshire have been added to the "at risk" register.

Conservation charity, Save Britain's Heritage, is releasing a catalogue of properties across the UK which are under threat.

These include a 16th century shop in Banbury's Market Place, North Aluminium Company offices, also in Banbury, and a derelict house in Headington.

The properties will be listed in the report "Take a Chance on Me", to be published on 1 June.

William Palin, Secretary of Save, said: "These three we've identified don't represent, perhaps, the very top end of the buildings which are highly listed or people know about as problematic.

"These are just three examples of the many types of buildings which are suffering from other types of problems in the county.

"We feel that by taking three quite different examples we can give a sort of representation of what's going on county-wide."

Owner in court

The timber-framed building at 16 Market Place, Banbury, is in private ownership but has remained unrepaired.

The charity also wants to see restoration work at 29 Old High Street, in the Headington Conservation area.

A spokesman for Oxford City Council said: "We are aware of 29 Old High Street in Headington but we have failed to persuade the owner to carry out the necessary remedial work to the property.

"The enforcement order was upheld by a magistrate in March this year, however, the owner has since appealed this notice and he is due to appear at crown court later this year."

The three buildings join a register already containing over 1,200 buildings, which was started in 1989.