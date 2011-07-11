A driver has died in hospital after his Audi A4 hit a tree in Oxfordshire and he was thrown from the vehicle.

The crash happened on the B4031 Clifton Road, between Deddington and Clifton, at about 2310 BST on Saturday.

The 32-year-old man, from the Banbury area, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford but died in the early hours of Sunday.

Firefighters who attended the crash said the man may not have been wearing a seat belt.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses.