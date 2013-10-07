Abingdon council staff to move to South Oxfordshire

Around two thirds of Vale of the White Horse District Council staff will be transferred from Abingdon to South Oxfordshire council's headquarters.

The proposal was voted through on Friday following the merger of HR, financial and corporate services between the two councils.

The Vale of the White Horse District Council says customer-facing staff will not be moved out of Abingdon.

But Lib Dem opposition councillors say the plans are ill-thought through.

Providing South Oxfordshire District Council and Oxfordshire County Council agree, Abingdon staff could move to Crowmarsh Gifford in south Oxfordshire by March 2014.

Staff from Oxfordshire County Council will take over two thirds of the Abingdon building.

The move is intended to save money for all three public bodies.

Lib Dem councillor Richard Webber said the decision had been made by five Conservative councillors, none of whom live in Abingdon, and asked for more consultation to be carried out with all councillors and residents.

He said he would ask for the matter to come before a scrutiny panel before any further steps were taken.

"It will tear the heart out of Abingdon," he said.