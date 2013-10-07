Fishermen rescue couple from Thames at Little Wittenham

Two fishermen have rescued a couple from the River Thames in Oxfordshire after they fell in and became stuck between their boat and the bank.

Roy Walker and Mark Seagroatt were fishing up the river from Days Lock at Little Wittenham, near Didcot, on Sunday when they heard calls for help.

They ran to the lock and found a 69-year-old woman in the water with her husband, 70, trying to keep her up.

They pulled them out before paramedics arrived and checked them over.

Police and the fire service also attended, but had to run for more than a mile (1.6km) across fields from the nearest road to reach the scene.

The couple were given precautionary checks at the riverside and did not require any further medical treatment.

Jon Walker, incident commander form Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the "outcome could have been far worse" and "a tragedy had been avoided".

He added: "We would like to thank Roy Walker and Mark Seagroatt for their quick thinking and prompt intervention."