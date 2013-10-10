Intruder sexually assaults sleeping woman in Oxford

A woman has been sexually assaulted by an intruder as she lay asleep in a property in Oxford.

The woman woke at about 04:30 BST on Wednesday at the property in James Street to find a man in the room with her, Thames Valley Police said.

Following the attack she shouted out, causing him to flee the building by climbing through a window.

He is described as black, about 5ft 8ins tall, of lean build with short, dark hair.

Police said he was wearing dark trousers and a grey plaid lumberjack-style shirt.

Any witnesses are urged to come forward.