Oxford tower blocks set for £15m makeover

Image caption Windrush Tower and Evenlode Tower are amongst the 1960s buildings set for a makeover

An "ambitious" £15m project to refurbish five tower blocks in Oxford has been confirmed.

Oxford City Council will carry out repairs on Evenlode Tower and Windrush Tower in Blackbird Leys, Foresters Tower in Wood Farm, Hockmore Tower in Cowley, and Plowmans Tower in Northway.

Scott Seamons, board member for housing, said it would extend the lifespan of the properties.

The towers, which were built in the 1960s, house about 700 residents.

Mr Seamons said: "This project will significantly improve residents' living environment here in our city."

Abseiling surveyors

Carole Newbigging, author of The Changing Faces of Blackbird Leys, saw the towers when they were originally built.

She said the revamp was "really overdue".

The council aims to enhance the physical appearance of the blocks as well as adding insulation, replacing windows and heating, and refurbishing the lifts.

Specialist surveyors will abseil down the outside of the buildings to ascertain their condition before repair work begins.

Residents have been informed. The council said it wanted to make sure they were "fully involved" in the plans.