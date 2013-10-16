Cuxham thatched cottage damaged by 'serious' blaze

More than 30 firefighters have tackled a "serious" blaze at a thatched cottage in south Oxfordshire.

Crews managed to stop the fire in Cuxham, near Watlington, from spreading to the roof of the cottage, on Tuesday.

No-one was injured and the fire investigators said it was caused by an unattended open fire.

The fire service said if it had been left "only a few more minutes" it could have been "far worse" and would have threatened nearby properties.