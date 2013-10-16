University of Oxford Magdalen College fall victim dies

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Conor Robinson was also an actor who had been involved in London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic opening ceremonies

A 21-year-old student has died after "accidentally falling" at the college where he was studying.

Conor Robinson, a second year English student at the University of Oxford's Magdalen College, suffered a head injury during the fall on 8 October.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police said it was investigating the death of Mr Robinson, from County Durham, but was not treating it as suspicious.

A statement, on behalf of Prof David Clary, president of Magdalen College, described the undergraduate as a "popular and very promising student".

Amateur actor

"He had been in intensive care after incurring a head injury at the College on the evening of 8 October in an accidental fall," the statement read.

"The whole college is greatly saddened by this loss and extends its deepest sympathy to Conor's family and friends at this very difficult time."

Mr Robinson was also a member of the National Youth Theatre.

Its chief executive and artistic director Paul Roseby said: "We're shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of Conor, who was a brilliant member of the National Youth Theatre.

"We loved working with him on the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic team welcome ceremonies.

"He was clearly a very bright, talented young man with everything to look forward to in life.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."