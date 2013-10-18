Kidlington stand-off: Daniel Rodriquez admits charges

Image caption Daniel Rodriquez will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on 5 December

A man has admitted a string of offences after an armed stand-off with police involving his two-year-old twin girls.

The girls were released unharmed during the 12-hour incident in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, in July.

Their father, Daniel Rodriquez, who was Tasered and arrested, admitted four firearms offences.

Separately, the 38-year-old, of Morton Avenue, Kidlington, also admitted raping a woman. He will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on 5 December.

Police said Rodriquez had not asked for anything in return for the girls' release and had made no threat to harm them during negotiations.

'Anxiety and disruption'

Rodriquez pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm, possessing an imitation firearm and two counts of making use of a firearm with intent to cause harm or injury.

Det Insp Steve Raffield, from Banbury CID, said: "We are pleased that Rodriquez has pleaded guilty to these crimes meaning those involved have been spared the trauma of a trial.

"The incident in July caused distress to not only the parties concerned but brought a lot of anxiety and disruption to the wider community.

"I want to thank all the officers involved that day and in the ensuing investigation for their hard work in bringing this offender to justice."

Rodriquez also admitted three counts of rape and assault by penetration in relation to the woman.

He pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment and possessing a prohibited weapon. Both will lie on file.

AMENDMENT: Earlier versions of this story carried an image, as supplied by Thames Valley Police and published in good faith, of a man not connected to this case. The correct image has now been added.