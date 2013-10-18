Oxford teenager charged with rape fails to face court

Image caption Police are appealing to trace the whereabouts of Ismail Dilsoz

Police are trying to trace a 17-year-old who has gone on the run after being charged with raping a schoolboy.

Ismail Dilsoz was due before Oxford Crown Court alongside two other men.

Judge Mary Mowat lifted reporting restrictions around Mr Dilsoz, from Oxford, after hearing he had absconded from his home address.

Ghausel Tarakhail, 19, and Iztullah Qudrat, 18, also from Oxford, face charges of sexual activity with the alleged victim between May and July.

Det Con Matthew Hodgetts said: "It is believed Mr Dilsoz may still be in the Oxford area but there is a possibility he is now further afield.

"I would urge anyone who knows where he is or has information about his recent whereabouts to come forward."

Mr Tarakhail, of Cowley Road, pleaded not guilty to engaging in sexual activity when he appeared in court and was remanded in custody. He is expected to stand trial on 13 January.

Mr Qudrat and Mr Dilsoz, both from Headington, will appear in court on 1 November.