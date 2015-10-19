Image copyright Pearson Teaching Awards Image caption Simon Bayliss received the award despite still being a newly qualified teacher

A former paramedic was stunned when David Cameron awarded him Outstanding New Teacher of the Year.

Simon Bayliss teaches biology at Oxford Spires Academy and said he thought his class was on a normal school trip to 10 Downing Street.

The 26-year-old, from Kidlington, said they were left open mouthed when the Prime Minister himself appeared and presented the award.

Mr Bayliss said: "I had no idea, it was a complete surprise."

Mr Bayliss received the Gold Plato Award despite still being a newly qualified teacher (NQT) - having previously worked as a paramedic.

"We were sat around the Cabinet table and he walked in and everyone's mouths dropped open.

Image copyright Pearson Teaching Awards Image caption David Cameron spent time talking to Oxford Spires Academy pupils

"He stayed quite a while and talked to all the kids, it was a really nice experience."

Mr Bayliss added that he thought his time working as a paramedic helped him apply science to real-world situations.

He said: "I tell my kids stories and relate what they are learning to how it really does help people."

Academy principal Sue Croft said: "In 34 years of teaching I have never come across such an exceptional NQT."

The Pearson Teaching Awards 2015 will be broadcast on BBC2 at 18.00 on 25 October as Britain's Classroom Heroes.