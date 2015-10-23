Oxford vicar threatens churchyard rough sleepers with legal action

Image copyright Google Image caption The homeless people left after Canon Dr Andrew Bunch warned them he would get a court order

An Oxford vicar has threatened homeless people with legal action to stop them sleeping rough in his churchyard.

Canon Dr Andrew Bunch took action after three tents were set up among St Giles' Church's gravestones.

He said the church was "sympathetic" to the rough sleepers, but they were causing problems for other people wanting to use the churchyard.

In a letter he said the church would get a court order if they did not leave, which prompted them to move on.

He added that he only wrote the letter after asking the rough sleepers to leave, which they refused to do, and because the police could not intervene.

'Needles found'

Canon Bunch said: "It had grown over the last three or fours weeks and was becoming a bit of a problem.

"They were causing us trouble because we found that people were feeling threatened as they were walking through, and it was reported to me that needles had been found around that area.

"So we didn't feel that was the right place for that sort of activity, given the fact that we've got other homeless people in the area and also we've got young children."

He added that the church works with other rough sleepers and hosts the homeless charity Gatehouse in its parish rooms.

Canon Bunch also said in his letter that the rough sleepers should contact Oxford City Council's street population outreach team.

Saint Giles was a 7th Century abbot who lived in France and is the patron saint of beggars, disabled people and convicts.