Annotated Lord of the Rings map on sale in Oxford

Image copyright PA Image caption The early depiction of Middle Earth is covered in handwritten notes by Tolkien in green ink and by Ms Baynes in black writing.

A recently-discovered Lord of the Rings map annotated by author JRR Tolkien has gone on sale for £60,000.

It was unearthed on a loose sheet of paper inside a copy of the book owned by late illustrator Pauline Baynes.

Rare book specialist Henry Gott described it as "the finest piece of Tolkien ephemera to emerge in the last 20 years at least".

The map has gone on display for the first time at Blackwell's bookshop in Oxford.

The early depiction of Middle Earth, found after Ms Baynes death in 2008, is covered in handwritten notes by Tolkien in green ink and by Ms Baynes in black writing.

'Properly collaborative'

Tolkien's annotations suggest Oxford is at the same latitude as hero Frodo's home, Hobbiton.

It also appears to show the Italian city of Ravenna was the inspiration behind Minas Tirith, which features the final book of the trilogy.

Mr Gott said Tolkien's notes show how closely he was involved with the publication of his works.

"The piece is an exciting and important discovery, it demonstrates the care exercised by both in their mapping of Tolkien's creative vision,

"The degree to which it is properly collaborative was not previously apparent, and couldn't be without a document like this."

"Its importance is mostly to do with the insight it gives into that process."