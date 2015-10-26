Swan Antiques Centre raided with stolen forklift

Image caption Shop owner Tom Keane said a number of items had been "obliterated"

A gang of burglars used a forklift truck to ram-raid an Oxfordshire antiques shop causing thousands of pounds of damage.

The forklift, taken from a farm in Pyrton, was used to smash into Swan Antiques Centre in Tetsworth after 03:00 GMT on Saturday.

It is not yet known what was stolen due to the amount of debris at the shop, said Thames Valley Police.

Owner Tom Keane told BBC Radio Oxford it looked like a "bomb had gone off".

Image copyright Des Blenkinsopp Image caption The Swan Antiques Centre is in a historic building in Tetsworth, Oxfordshire

He added: "The term 'break-in' is an understatement, we were rammed with a bulldozer through the wall.

"At the moment we can't find anything that's been taken but there's thousands of pounds worth of items damaged or lost, totally obliterated."

Mr Keane, whose shop was targeted in a raid last December where an estimated £150,000 worth of goods was taken, said this raid was "a lot more serious" and he was unsure when he would reopen.

The suspects, described as three men wearing dark clothing, drove away in a convoy of vehicles towards Postcombe.

PC Jason Walsh said: "Unfortunately the owner of the shop has been a victim in other burglaries previously in which high value antiques and jewellery were stolen.

"The offenders knew what they were doing and went to extreme lengths to enter the building at all costs."