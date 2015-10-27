Wallingford quarry proposed at River Thames site

Image caption The quarry would be on land south of Winterbrook, and the River Thames

A new gravel pit roughly the size of 25 football pitches could be created on land next to the River Thames.

It's thought there could be 500,000 tonnes of sand and gravel near Wallingford, Oxfordshire.

Greenfield Associates is scoping opinion on behalf of London Rock Supplied Ltd from Oxfordshire County Council in relation to the plans.

It is hoped the quarry would begin operating from 2017 and be converted in to a marina within five years.

A full planning application has not yet been submitted.

The 15 hectare site at White Cross Farm between the A4130 Wallingford bypass and the A329 to Cholsey contains contains sand and gravel, flint and small amounts of hard sandstone and limestone gravels.

It would produce "high quality aggregate" which would be used "as building material within the local Oxfordshire construction market".