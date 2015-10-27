Mayor of Henley apologises after parking in loading bay

Image copyright Google Image caption Bell Street was blocked on one side by a lorry when Mrs Hillier parked in the loading bay

The mayor of Henley-on-Thames has apologised after parking in a loading bay while shopping for food and newspapers for her cafe.

Lorraine Hillier was snapped coming out of Sainsbury's on Bell Street on Monday lunchtime by Henley resident Rob Strike.

As a lorry was carrying out emergency sewage works on the other side of the road, traffic was unable to pass.

Ms Hillier said she was sorry, but was unaware she was blocking the road.

She said: "I didn't register that at all, I had my mind on the job in hand.

'No excuse'

"I wasn't parking illegally, as I was shopping for my business."

She said she rarely used the loading bay as she has a residents' parking permit and also a nearby mayoral car parking space.

However Transport for London guidance states that loading bays should not be used for shopping or moving goods which do not require the use of a vehicle to transport.

On the Facebook site Henley-on-Thames past and present, residents wrote that the mayor's actions had made their "blood boil" and criticised Ms Hillier for showing a "lack of common sense".

Dave Irwin wrote: "She had no right to park there for shopping. She also has no excuse as she has a reserved parking space behind the town hall."

Opposition town councillor Kellie Hinton defended the mayor, and said: "Lorraine is a hard working and down to earth citizen and had she have known she was causing distress to anyone, she would have rectified the situation."

Since posting, Mr Strike's Facebook photograph has had 273 shares and 100 comments.

In September Henley Town Council published a transport study which stated as one of its key findings "the misuse of loading bays".