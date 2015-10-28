Shrivenham greenfield site earmarked for housing development

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Land between Shrivenham and Bourton has been earmarked for 116 homes

A greenfield site in an Oxfordshire village has been earmarked for a housing development, despite objections from councils and residents.

The plan for 116 homes near Shrivenham is recommended for approval by Vale of White Horse District Council due to a "housing land supply shortfall".

Objectors say the project, together with another homes scheme planned for the village, will "ruin" the landscape.

A final decision is set to be made at a later date.

The land, off Townsend Road near Shrivenham, was considered "reasonable" for housing by the district council, despite it being classified as a greenfield site.

It said 40% of properties built would be set aside as affordable housing.

Objectors claim the development, together with other plans for new housing in the area, could see population in the village rocket by 40%.

At present 5,500 people live in Shrivenham, but new developments could bring an extra 2,200 people to the area.

But Oxfordshire County Council, together with Shrivenham and Bourton parish councils, feared the development would put pressure on local schools and transport routes.

Vale of White Horse District Council said plans for another primary school could alleviate some of the concerns.