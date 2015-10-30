Woman rescued after M40 collision

Image copyright Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The unstable car had to be secured by the fire service before the woman could be rescued

A woman was trapped inside an overturned car at the bottom of a motorway embankment following a collision between two cars and a lorry.

It took place on Thursday night on the M40 at junction 9, Bicester, resulting in both cars hurtling off the road.

Crew manager Paul Mann said: "One car was on its roof and had to be secured, to stop it moving, before we could rescue the lady."

The injuries were not serious, the fire service said.

Two fire engines from Bicester Fire Station and a specialist rescue vehicle from Kidlington Fire Station attended the scene at 18:25 GMT with South Central Ambulance Service.

Part of the motorway had to be coned off by Thames Valley Police and the Highways Agency during the rescue operation.

Mr Mann added: "We worked closely with our colleagues from the police and the ambulance Services to assist the people involved and to make the scene safe as quickly as possible.

"I would like to stress the importance of taking care whilst driving in dark and wet conditions, as the winter approaches"