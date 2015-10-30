Banbury cemetery expands to create more space

Image copyright David P Howard Image caption Hardwick Hill Cemetery will be expanded north across three hectares (7.4 acres)

An Oxfordshire authority is to expand its cemetery because it is likely to run out of space for burials.

Cherwell District Council's planning committee approved an application to use land next to Hardwick Hill Cemetery in Southam Road, Banbury.

It estimated the town was on course to run out of room for its dead by 2024, with thousands of homes being built.

Lead planner Michael Gibbard said it meant people would have the choice to "remain in their hometown forever".

"More than 7,000 new homes are planned for Banbury by 2031, so with an increasing population we need to increase the facilities to support them both in life and in death.

"The information provided by Banbury Town Council showed there were only an estimated 450 burial plots available in the town for general use which means by 2024, there will be nothing left."

He said there was an "unquestioned need for additional burial sites".

The proposal would have minimal impact on the surrounding area, he said.

The application does not specify the number of extra burial plots that will be created.

About 45 plots are being used each year, though the council expects the number to increase.

Work is expected to begin on the new site within three years.