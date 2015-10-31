Ashmolean museum stages Roman funeral procession for tomb

Image copyright Alex Buxton Image caption The Roman funeral procession was re-enacted at the museum

A Roman funeral procession has been held at an Oxford museum to mark the arrival of a newly installed Roman tomb.

The funeral of Tiberius Claudius Abascantianus was re-enacted at the Ashmolean to show visitors how the ancient tomb would have been used.

The ash chest of Abascantianus himself was used in the event on Friday night.

Prof Alison Cooley said it was a great chance "to bring the ancient world to life".

Image copyright Tom Jowett Image caption Roman columbaria had ash chests placed within niches set into the walls of underground chambers

The Roman columbarium appeared in the late first century BC as a new type of burial place.

Some columbaria were owned by elite households, while others were built by burial clubs that helped Romans save for their urn, niche and funerary inscription.

The funeral re-enactment was part of a Walking Dead event at the museum organised in collaboration with University of Warwick.