Steventon village barn destroyed by blaze

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Fire crews worked overnight to bring the large blaze under control

A blaze has destroyed a large barn on a farm in a village in Oxfordshire.

The fire broke out in the building, containing 100 tonnes of straw, in Hanney Road in Steventon, just south of Abingdon, on Friday evening.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews worked overnight to tackle the fire - crews were expected remain at the scene damping down hotspots.

The road was closed overnight between the Stonebridge Road junction and the A338 junction but has since reopened.

The fire service said the cause of the fire was being investigated jointly with Thames Valley Police.

Thames Valley Police said no-one was reported as injured.