Teenagers arrested after Steventon village barn destroyed by blaze

Image copyright Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The large barn contained about 100 tonnes of straw

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a barn was destroyed in a fire.

The blaze broke out in the building, containing 100 tonnes of straw, in Hanney Road in Steventon, just south of Abingdon, on Friday evening.

The boys, two aged 13 and one aged 15, were arrested on Saturday and have been bailed until December.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews worked overnight to tackle the fire. No-one was reported as injured.