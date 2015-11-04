Oxford

Woman shot in head in Abingdon

  • 4 November 2015
  • From the section Oxford
Image caption Police are at the scene of the shooting in Thornhill Walk

A 26-year-old woman has been shot in the head in Oxfordshire.

The victim is in a critical condition in hospital with serious head injuries following the shooting at Thornhill Walk, Abingdon, on Tuesday night.

Police, who were called by ambulance staff at 20:20 GMT, have sealed off a nearby property.

Supt Jim O'Ryan from Thames Valley Police said police did not believe it was a "random attack" and said the offender knew the victim.

He said they were actively searching for two suspects.

The woman has suffered "life-threatening injuries", according to the ambulance service. Neighbours reported hearing screams.

One resident told BBC Radio Oxford: "We heard a loud bang and we heard a lady scream. This did not sound like a firework."

Investigating officers have been carrying out searches and forensic examinations at a number of locations in and around Northcourt Road.
Image caption Officers have been carrying out forensic examinations

