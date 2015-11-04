Woman shot in head in Abingdon
A 26-year-old woman has been shot in the head in Oxfordshire.
The victim is in a critical condition in hospital with serious head injuries following the shooting at Thornhill Walk, Abingdon, on Tuesday night.
Police, who were called by ambulance staff at 20:20 GMT, have sealed off a nearby property.
Supt Jim O'Ryan from Thames Valley Police said police did not believe it was a "random attack" and said the offender knew the victim.
He said they were actively searching for two suspects.
The woman has suffered "life-threatening injuries", according to the ambulance service. Neighbours reported hearing screams.
Updates on this story and more from Oxfordshire
One resident told BBC Radio Oxford: "We heard a loud bang and we heard a lady scream. This did not sound like a firework."
Investigating officers have been carrying out searches and forensic examinations at a number of locations in and around Northcourt Road.