Abingdon shooting: Man, 20, held after woman, 26, shot in the head

Image caption Police are at the scene of the shooting in Thornhill Walk

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was shot in the head.

The woman, 26, remains in a critical condition in hospital following the shooting in Oxfordshire.

Officers were called by ambulance crews to Thornhill Walk in Abingdon, at about 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police said the suspect, from Ealing in west London, was arrested on Wednesday night.

One resident told BBC Radio Oxford: "We heard a loud bang and we heard a lady scream. This did not sound like a firework."

Searches and forensic examinations have been taking place in and around Northcourt Road.