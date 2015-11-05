Abingdon shooting: Man, 20, held after woman, 26, shot in the head
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was shot in the head.
The woman, 26, remains in a critical condition in hospital following the shooting in Oxfordshire.
Officers were called by ambulance crews to Thornhill Walk in Abingdon, at about 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Thames Valley Police said the suspect, from Ealing in west London, was arrested on Wednesday night.
One resident told BBC Radio Oxford: "We heard a loud bang and we heard a lady scream. This did not sound like a firework."
Searches and forensic examinations have been taking place in and around Northcourt Road.