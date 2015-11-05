Oxford

Abingdon shooting: Man, 20, held after woman, 26, shot in the head

  • 5 November 2015
  • From the section Oxford
Thornhill Walk
Image caption Police are at the scene of the shooting in Thornhill Walk

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was shot in the head.

The woman, 26, remains in a critical condition in hospital following the shooting in Oxfordshire.

Officers were called by ambulance crews to Thornhill Walk in Abingdon, at about 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police said the suspect, from Ealing in west London, was arrested on Wednesday night.

One resident told BBC Radio Oxford: "We heard a loud bang and we heard a lady scream. This did not sound like a firework."

Searches and forensic examinations have been taking place in and around Northcourt Road.
Image caption Officers have been carrying out forensic examinations

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites