Cyclist dies in HGV collision in Banbury

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Ermont Way at the junction with A422 Hennef Way roundabout

A cyclist has been killed in a collision with a heavy goods lorry in Banbury in Oxfordshire.

The man, who was in his 20s, has not been named but police said his next-of-kin had been informed.

The collision happened on Ermont Way at the junction with the A422 Hennef Way roundabout shortly before 13:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.