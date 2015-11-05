Cyclist dies in HGV collision in Banbury
- 5 November 2015
- From the section Oxford
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A cyclist has been killed in a collision with a heavy goods lorry in Banbury in Oxfordshire.
The man, who was in his 20s, has not been named but police said his next-of-kin had been informed.
The collision happened on Ermont Way at the junction with the A422 Hennef Way roundabout shortly before 13:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.