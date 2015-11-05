Abingdon murder: Kerry Reeves dies in hospital after being shot in head
A murder investigation is under way after a woman who was shot in the head earlier this week died in hospital.
Kerry Reeves, 26, had been in a critical condition at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford after being shot in Abingdon on Tuesday.
Officers were called to Thornhill Walk in the town at about 20:00 GMT.
A 20-year-man from Ealing in west London, originally held on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police said they were still looking for another suspect.
Investigating officer Det Ch Insp Mike Lynch said: "Our thoughts are with Kerry's family at this very difficult time.
"Our investigation appears to indicate that this was not a random attack and the offenders knew Kerry."
Searches and forensic examinations have been taking place in and around Northcourt Road.