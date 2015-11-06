Man charged over Sutton Courtenay crash death

A 28-year-old man has been charged over a crash in which a woman was killed in Oxfordshire.

Claire Caldwell, 43, from Abingdon, died when the car she was a passenger in left the road and struck a tree.

The crash happened on the B4016 between Drayton and Sutton Courtenay just after 15:00 BST on 27 July.

The driver, of no fixed abode, was charged with causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the prescribed limit.

He was also charged with one count of causing death by driving whilst uninsured.

He has been bailed to appear before Oxford magistrates on 8 December.