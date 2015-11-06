Nurse Julia Knight jailed for 14 years for trying to kill mother

Image copyright Greg Blatchford/yewneek.com Image caption Julia Knight was a qualified nurse who worked at the West Bar doctors' surgery in Banbury

A nurse who injected her mother with insulin as she lay in hospital after a fall has been jailed for 14 years for attempted murder.

Julia Knight, 56, had denied trying to kill Irene Robson, 81, but admitted administering the insulin at Horton Hospital in Banbury last year.

She was found guilty following a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Passing sentence, Judge Ian Pringle said she committed "an act of immense stupidity".

He said Knight, who was a nurse at a doctors' surgery, "abused her position of trust".

Her actions had cast suspicion on others, including medical staff and her mother's long-term partner, said Judge Pringle.

'Declining health'

Knight's barrister Simon Mayo QC said the case was "tragic" and for 50 years his client had "a close and loving relationship" with her mother.

He told the court Knight acted out of a desire to save her mother, who had leukaemia and had suffered a fall, from the "ordeal" of her declining health.

Image caption The nurse admitted administering the insulin at Banbury's Horton Hospital

He said: "This act was born of gross stupidity and shortsightedness, rather than anything more heinous."

During her trial the jury heard Knight forged a prescription for insulin.

She told jurors she had wanted to make her mother a "little bit poorly" and described it as "a stupid, stupid, thing to do".

'Hard-working staff'

The court also heard Knight had attempted suicide in 2006 after her marriage broke down, by injecting herself with insulin.

Knight's mother died in September, but the trial heard her death was not relevant to the case.

Det Insp Craig Kirby of Thames Valley Police described it as an "incredibly sad case".

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Julia Knight's actions cast suspicion on others, including medical staff and her mother's long-term partner

"She allowed a large number of hard-working medical staff to be subject to an intense hospital and then criminal investigation where they were undoubtedly left feeling in some way responsible for what happened to Irene Robson."

Adrian Foster, chief crown prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it was "impossible to imagine a more vulnerable victim".

"There is no doubt that as a qualified practising nurse and with her medical knowledge of the effects of unprescribed insulin that Knight intended to kill her mother."