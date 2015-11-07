Horspath villager's Remembrance Sunday memorial allowed

Image copyright Keith Brooks Image caption Keith Brooks said his memorial would remain on the green for seven days

A man who was forbidden from displaying a home-made war memorial on a village green in Oxfordshire has been allowed to put it out after all.

Keith Brooks defied councillors in November 2014 by installing the wooden structure in Horspath, near Oxford.

Horspath Parish Council said it refused permission on safety grounds but now had the go-ahead from its insurance company and the Village Green charity.

Mr Brooks said he hoped the village would one day get a permanent memorial.

'Next battle'

Council chairman Peter Dobson said there had been health and safety concerns about putting Mr Brooks' memorial on the green during Remembrance week, meaning it had to obtain the necessary cover from its insurance company.

Mr Brooks said he had received lots of support from residents and added: "If it had not been for this support, we would still be fighting over it next year.

"Now my next battle is to get a permanent stone war memorial on the village green, sooner rather than later."

Mr Dobson said the council was already exploring the possibility of a stone memorial but permission would be harder to obtain.

He said there were already two war memorials in Horspath - a plaque in the village church and another in the former Methodist chapel, now Horspath Hub community hall.