Kerry Reeves fatal shooting: Police hunt Billy Johnson as suspect

The name of a man wanted in connection with the death of a woman who was shot in the head in Abingdon, has been released by police.

Officers are hunting Billy Johnson, 20, on suspicion of the murder of Kerry Reeves who died in hospital on Thursday.

Detectives have yet to locate the gun used in the shooting which happened in Thornhill Walk.

Meanwhile police have arrested a west London man on suspicion of murder.

In a statement Miss Reeves's mother said she was "devastated" by her daughter's death.

Image caption Billy Johnson has a tattoo on his right hand bearing the words "life is precious"

Mr Johnson is described as white, 5ft 8ins, with very short brown hair and blue eyes.

He has "mum" tattooed on his right arm and clouds and a tattoo on his right hand bearing the words "life is precious".

Police said he has links to London, Corby in Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire.

Det Supt Chris Ward, head of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: "If you see Billy please do not approach him, instead call 999 immediately."

Image caption Police have been investigating at the scene of the shooting in Thornhill Walk

In a statement Kerry's mother, Nicola said: "On Tuesday evening my beautiful, funny daughter was brutally taken from me, aged just 26.

"Holding her in my arms for the last time is something a mother should never have to go through.

"Trying to take in how she looked, kissing her, never wanting to let her go.

"Myself and Kerry's family are completely devastated not only by the loss of our beautiful young girl but the horrific way Kerry was taken from us."