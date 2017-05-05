Oxfordshire election results 2017: Tories miss majority by one seat

The Conservatives have missed securing a majority on Oxfordshire County Council by one seat in the 2017 local election.

The Tories took 31 seats, followed by Labour with 14, the Lib Dems with 13, independents four and Henley Residents Group one.

All 63 seats were up for re-election.

The most high-profile loss was Conservative and deputy leader Rodney Rose, whose Charlbury and Wychwood seat went to Lib Dem Liz Leffman.

Ms Leffman is the Lib Dem's candidate in the General Election for Witney, which she also fought in 2005 and 2015.

Another notable defeat was the Conservatives losing Henley to the Henley Residents Group.

Turnout was 33%, up from 30% in 2013.

In the Barton and Sandhills Oxford City Council by-election Labour's Mark Ladbrooke was elected following the death of councillor Van Coulter.

A total of 4,851 council seats were up for grabs in 88 councils in Scotland and Wales and England - five weeks before the general election.