Oxford Raleigh Park rape: Mark Pearton, 44, jailed

Image caption Mark Pearton - seen here being interviewed by police - wore a balaclava during the attack

A man has been jailed for life after raping a woman in an Oxford park.

Mark Pearton, 44, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, attacked the 21-year-old victim on the evening of 10 January as she was walking in Harcourt Hill.

Wearing a balaclava, he approached her from behind and threatened her with a knife before raping her at Raleigh Park, Oxford Crown Court heard.

Pearton, who has served time for raping a teenager, was told he would spend at least seven and a half years in jail.

In sentencing him, Judge Ian Pringle said: "I believe you're a danger to the public and there's a big risk you will commit another offence.

"You'll only be released when you're no longer a danger. That may be many, many years from now and may never occur."

Pearton pleaded guilty to one count of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article.

Image caption Pearton’s silver Corsa was caught on CCTV parked in Westminster Way, near the crime scene

He became a suspect after his silver Corsa was captured on CCTV close to the scene.

Judge Pringle told Pearton: "The victim impact statement was utterly heartrending.

"This was a promising young girl permanently scarred by what you did.

"You were not contrite from the start and the evidence was overwhelming."

Pearton was released from jail in 2015 after serving a 16-year sentence for the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Eastbourne.

Prior to that he served five years for armed robbery.

Image caption Teams of police officers searched Raleigh Park after the rape