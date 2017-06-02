Oxford 'peacemaker' loses sight in one eye after assault

Image copyright Bill Nicholls Image caption The man was assaulted in the Park End Street entrance of Worcester Street car park

A man has lost the sight in one of his eyes after trying to break up a fight between a group of men in Oxford.

The fight broke out close to Atik nightclub in Park End Street, at the entrance of Worcester Street car park, as the club was closing on Monday.

Thames Valley Police said a 25-year-old who saw the altercation walked over and was hit when he tired to intervene.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Det Con Sheryl Philpott said: "This incident has led to a young man losing the sight in one of his eyes.

"We are carrying out an investigation into this and I would like to speak to anyone who has any details relating to it.

"This happened at a busy time when the nearby Atik night club was closing, and so I am hopeful that someone saw this incident, or has some details which could help our investigation."