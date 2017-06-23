Oxford

Blackbird Leys brawl: Police make ninth arrest in murder investigation

  • 23 June 2017
Crime scene in Blackbird Leys Image copyright EPA
Image caption Police officers found Christopher Lemonius with serious injuries at the scene

An ninth person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man following a fight in Oxford.

The brawl started in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, on 1 June. Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found injured and died in hospital.

Five people have been charged with his murder. On Thursday, a 32-year-old man from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He was released on bail until 6 July.

A 31-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man, and a 56-year-old woman were also arrested last week on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They are all from Oxford and have been released while inquiries continue.
Image caption The brawl broke out in the Jourdain Road area of Blackbird Leys

The suspects, from Oxford, who have been charged with murder, are:

  • Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road
  • Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road
  • Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road
  • Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldene Road
  • A 16-year-old boy who cannot be named

They appeared at Oxford Crown Court on 7 June and were remanded in custody. They are next due to appear in court on 2 October.

At an inquest, Oxfordshire Coroner Darren Salter said Mr Lemonius, of Sherwood Place, Barton, died from multiple injuries.

