Image copyright TVP Image caption Egidio Da Silva Alves was disarmed by members of the public after he stabbed Domingos Ramalho

A man has been jailed for life for stabbing a father to death in the street in front of "terrified" onlookers.

Domingos Ramalho, 35, was attacked with a 6in kitchen knife in Headlington, Oxford, on 13 February.

Egidio Da Silva Alves, 28, admitted murder and will serve a minimum sentence of 20 years and 10 months.

The court heard the two men had been embroiled in a family feud that Alvez blamed for the end of his relationship.

Judge Ian Pringle said Alvez, of The Slade, Oxford, bumped into his victim in a betting shop and they had a conversation that was "not heated".

He then bought a large kitchen knife from a hardware shop, which a member of staff opened for him, before following Mr Ramalho and telling a friend, "I am going to kill him".

Image caption Domingos Ramalho was described as a dedicated family man

Moments later, he attacked Mr Ramalho in Windmill Road in front of members of the public, including children.

Judge Pringle said: "You repeatedly stabbed him in the stomach, you stabbed him in the neck. There were five wounds.

"You went through bone such was the severity of the attack. It was in clear daylight in a busy street with adults and children passing, it mattered not a bit to you."

He was arrested at the scene and Mr Ramalho, who lived in Oxford, was taken to hospital but died the following day.

A member of the public who intervened to disarm Alves, James Thomas, was awarded a commendation and £200 in Oxford Crown Court.

In a statement, Mr Ramalho's family described him as "kind, loving and caring" and a "trusted friend to many and a family man dedicated to his partner and children".