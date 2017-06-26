Blackbird Leys brawl: Tenth arrest over man's death
A tenth person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man following a fight in Oxford.
The brawl started in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, on 1 June. Christopher Lemonius, 27, died in hospital after being found injured.
Five people have been charged with his murder. On Thursday, a 25-year-old man from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Four other people were arrested last week on suspicion of the same offence.
They are a 31-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, and a 56-year-old woman.
They are all from Oxford and have been released while inquiries continue.
All those charged with the murder of Mr Lemonius also ome from Oxford, and are:
- Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road
- Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road
- Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road
- Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldene Road
- A 16-year-old boy who cannot be named
They appeared at Oxford Crown Court on 7 June and were remanded in custody. They are next due to appear in court on 2 October.
At an inquest, Oxfordshire Coroner Darren Salter said Mr Lemonius, of Sherwood Place, Barton, died from multiple injuries.