Blackbird Leys brawl: Tenth arrest over man's death

Image caption The brawl broke out in the Jourdain Road area of Blackbird Leys

A tenth person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man following a fight in Oxford.

The brawl started in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, on 1 June. Christopher Lemonius, 27, died in hospital after being found injured.

Five people have been charged with his murder. On Thursday, a 25-year-old man from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Four other people were arrested last week on suspicion of the same offence.

They are a 31-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, and a 56-year-old woman.

They are all from Oxford and have been released while inquiries continue.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police officers found Christopher Lemonius with serious injuries at the scene

All those charged with the murder of Mr Lemonius also ome from Oxford, and are:

Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road

Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road

Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road

Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldene Road

A 16-year-old boy who cannot be named

They appeared at Oxford Crown Court on 7 June and were remanded in custody. They are next due to appear in court on 2 October.

At an inquest, Oxfordshire Coroner Darren Salter said Mr Lemonius, of Sherwood Place, Barton, died from multiple injuries.