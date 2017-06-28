Henley Royal Regatta 2017: Day One
The Henley Royal Regatta begins with more than 200 races taking place on the River Thames.
PA
Spectators gathered for the five-day rowing spectacular that is the Henley Royal Regatta, on the River Thames
PA
Crews also readied themselves, with racing starting at 09:00 BST. Oxford Brookes University's rowers carried their boat across the site to take part in the second race
PA
The Norwich School rowing team were applauded as they made their way out of the boat tent
PA
This University of Bath crew won their contest and hugged their opponents afterwards
PA
The Tabor Academy in Massachusetts, USA, studiously adjusted their oars outside the boat tent
Getty Images
They are one of many international crews competing
Getty Images
Competitors warmed up on rowing machines ahead of their races
Getty Images
Boating blazers are a common sight among the crowds at the event
Getty Images
Also popular: Moustaches
Getty Images
The site is a hive of activity, with spectators occasionally having to duck to avoid passing boats
Getty Images
Numbers are likely to be bigger than ever, with 200,000 people expected
Getty Images
The regatta was first held in 1839, and apart from two world wars, has been held every year since
Getty Images
According to the regatta's organisers, the total cost of staging the event is almost £3m each year
Getty Images
More than 200 races in all will take place at the prestigious event