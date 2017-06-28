Henley Royal Regatta 2017: Day One

  • 28 June 2017
  • From the section Oxford

The Henley Royal Regatta begins with more than 200 races taking place on the River Thames.

  • Spectators gather on the Berkshire side of the River Thames during day one of the Henley Royal Regatta PA

    Spectators gathered for the five-day rowing spectacular that is the Henley Royal Regatta, on the River Thames

  • Members of the Oxford Brookes University rowing crew bring their boat back into Green's field during day one of the 2016 Henley Royal Regatta PA

    Crews also readied themselves, with racing starting at 09:00 BST. Oxford Brookes University's rowers carried their boat across the site to take part in the second race

  • The Norwich School rowing team PA

    The Norwich School rowing team were applauded as they made their way out of the boat tent

  • Crew from the University of Bath congratulate each other after winning their race. PA

    This University of Bath crew won their contest and hugged their opponents afterwards

  • Crew from the Tabor Academy in Massachusetts, USA, adjust their oars outside the boat tent PA

    The Tabor Academy in Massachusetts, USA, studiously adjusted their oars outside the boat tent

  • Crew prepares to race at regatta Getty Images

    They are one of many international crews competing

  • Competitors warm up on rowing machines on site ahead of their races Getty Images

    Competitors warmed up on rowing machines ahead of their races

  • Spectators in boating blazers Getty Images

    Boating blazers are a common sight among the crowds at the event

  • Spectators at Henley Regatta Getty Images

    Also popular: Moustaches

  • Spectators duck under rowing boats Getty Images

    The site is a hive of activity, with spectators occasionally having to duck to avoid passing boats

  • Spectator at Henley regatta Getty Images

    Numbers are likely to be bigger than ever, with 200,000 people expected

  • A crew carries boat at the Henley Royal Regatta Getty Images

    The regatta was first held in 1839, and apart from two world wars, has been held every year since

  • Man at Henley Regatta Getty Images

    According to the regatta's organisers, the total cost of staging the event is almost £3m each year

  • Rowing crew gather for talk Getty Images

    More than 200 races in all will take place at the prestigious event

Around the BBC

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites