Oxfordshire's Big Picture
Meraj Chhaya
The sunset over Oxford, shot from New College tower.
Cliff Kinch
The cloisters of Oxford University's New College.
Anthony Morris
Hundreds of bikers meet up for an annual event in Cassington.
Tim Turan
The result of growing too many artichokes in a garden in Cowley.
Christine Cook
The morning sky over Drayton.
Ian Cron
The sun rising over St Andrews Church in Old Headington.
Josefa Reyes
An unusual moth snapped in a garden in Rose Hill.