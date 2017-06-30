Senior police employee Nick Harverson stalked former mistress

Image copyright PA Image caption The court heard Harverson and Charlotte Roberts met at Thames Valley Police HQ

A married senior police employee who stalked his mistress after she ended their affair has avoided prison.

Nick Harverson, 58, who was head of corporate support at Thames Valley Police, was found guilty earlier this month of stalking his ex-lover.

It began when Charlotte Roberts ended their 18-month relationship in October.

A district judge at Oxford Magistrates' Court ordered him to complete 120 hours of unpaid work, and banned any direct or indirect contact with Ms Roberts.

Harverson, from Hollow Furlong in Oxfordshire, must also pay £2,500 in costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

'Anxiety and distress'

The court heard Harverson had stalked Ms Roberts by turning up at her house, following her home and waiting at locations he expected she would visit.

District Judge Tim Pattinson said there was "no threat of violence" and accepted Harverson was a man of "impeccable character", but felt the case was too serious for a conditional discharge.

"I do find that your actions did cause a great deal of anxiety and distress to Ms Roberts," he added.

"I find there is a need for punishment rather than rehabilitation."

The former police employee was convicted of a single charge of stalking without causing fear or alarm between 16 November and 22 December.