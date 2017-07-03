Oxford Florence Park incident: 'No racist language' evidence

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the altercation started in Florence Park after a woman was hit by a football

There is no evidence racist language was used in an incident in which a woman was knocked unconscious.

Police were called on 24 June to reports of an altercation between two groups of people in Florence Park off Cricket Road, Oxford.

The charity Oxford Homeless Project said a woman was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital.

Thames Valley Police said they had been told racist language was used but said "no witness has provided evidence".

The force said officers carried out a "thorough investigation", and had been in contact with both groups.

A spokesperson said "local restorative justice options are now being explored to seek an appropriate outcome that will satisfy both parties".