Blackbird Leys street brawl death arrests now number 13
A 13th person has been arrested over the death of a man injured in a fight in Oxford.
Christopher Lemonius, 27, died in hospital after the brawl in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, on 1 June.
Murder charges were brought against five people last month, and five other people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Last week a further three people were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They are a 28-year-old man, a 25-year-old man from Headington, and a 23-year-old man from Oxford.
They have all been released while inquiries continue
All those charged with the murder of Mr Lemonius also come from Oxford, and are:
- Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road
- Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road
- Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road
- Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldene Road
- A 16-year-old boy who cannot be named
They appeared at Oxford Crown Court on 7 June and were remanded in custody. They are next due to appear in court on 2 October.
At an inquest, Oxfordshire Coroner Darren Salter said Mr Lemonius, of Sherwood Place, Barton, died from multiple injuries.