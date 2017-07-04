Blackbird Leys street brawl death arrests now number 13

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police officers found Christopher Lemonius with serious injuries at the scene

A 13th person has been arrested over the death of a man injured in a fight in Oxford.

Christopher Lemonius, 27, died in hospital after the brawl in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, on 1 June.

Murder charges were brought against five people last month, and five other people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Last week a further three people were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They are a 28-year-old man, a 25-year-old man from Headington, and a 23-year-old man from Oxford.

They have all been released while inquiries continue

All those charged with the murder of Mr Lemonius also come from Oxford, and are:

Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road

Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road

Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road

Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldene Road

A 16-year-old boy who cannot be named

They appeared at Oxford Crown Court on 7 June and were remanded in custody. They are next due to appear in court on 2 October.

At an inquest, Oxfordshire Coroner Darren Salter said Mr Lemonius, of Sherwood Place, Barton, died from multiple injuries.