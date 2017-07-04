Didcot Garden Town's 1,900 homes plan approved

Image copyright SODC Image caption The development (in darker brown) is planned for land next to the Ladygrove Estate in Didcot

Plans to build nearly 1,900 homes in a town in Oxfordshire have been agreed in principle.

The development is part of the Didcot Garden Town scheme, and is due to be built next to the Ladygrove Estate.

More than 15,000 new homes are planned as part of the garden town scheme over the next 20 years.

South Oxfordshire District Council said work can start once detailed plans are approved.

The new development would include a secondary school, two primary schools, parks, pitches and a community centre.

Head of Planning for South Oxfordshire District Council Adrian Duffield said it was an "important part" of the area's growth plans, and would include 500 "affordable homes".

The authority is holding a consultation on its delivery plan for Didcot Garden Town which ends on 31 July.