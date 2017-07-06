Woman raped after Henley Royal Regatta

Image copyright PA Image caption Extra police patrolled Henley-on-Thames during the rowing event

A woman who went to Henley Royal Regatta was later raped in the town.

The woman, who was in her 20s, left the event's Chinawhite enclosure between 0:00 and 2:30 BST on Sunday with people she had met there, police said.

She walked with them to a car in the Harpsden Road and Reading Road area and was raped outside it. Three men who had been with her left in the car.

A member of the public found her near the Three Horseshoes public house shortly after.

Det Ch Insp Lis Knight, of Thames Valley Police, said: "Detectives are investigating the circumstances which occurred in the early hours of Sunday in a residential street and work is ongoing with the victim.

"Incidents of this nature are rare in the area and we are working to establish what happened.

"The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers at this time."

Police are appealing for witnesses.

She added: "I would like to ask the public to think back to the early hours of Sunday morning - did you see a woman with a group of white men and a car in a residential street?

"I would also like to speak to the drivers and anyone who was an occupant in the cars which stopped in Reading Road where the woman was found distressed."

The £3m rowing regatta sees more than 200 races take place on the river Thames over five days.

The annual regatta, which has been held since 1839, was expected to attract 200,000 spectators to this year's event.